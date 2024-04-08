Thomas scored a power-play goal on five shots, distributed three assists and won 21 of 27 faceoffs in Sunday's 6-5 shootout win over the Ducks.

Thomas had one of his best games of the season Sunday, and the Blues needed every bit of his contributions. One of his three helpers also came on the power play. He snapped a nine-game goal drought and has earned eight points over his last six outings while seeing steady top-line usage. Thomas is up to 24 goals, 81 points, 163 shots on net, 46 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 78 appearances in what is officially a career year for the 24-year-old center.