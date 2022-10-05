Perunovich was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
Perunovich underwent shoulder surgery last week, so this is merely a procedural move. He's at risk of missing nearly all of the 2022-23 campaign while recovering, with his earliest return likely in April.
