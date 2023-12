Krug posted two assists and one shot in the Blues' 4-3 overtime win over the Stars on Saturday.

Krug picked up helpers on goals by Jordan Kyrou and Kevin Hayes. The former Bruin now has picked up points in back-to-back games and in four of his last six games as he seems to be heating up offensively. On the season, Krug has one goal and 15 points in 30 games. He should continue to play in the Blues' top-four defensive core and first power-play unit.