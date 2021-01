Bozak (undisclosed) was injured on a hit by Mark Stone in Tuesday's game versus Vegas. Head coach Craig Berube said Bozak is "questionable" and will be evaluated Wednesday.

Bozak and Stone collided in the second period, and the former got the worst of it, which forced him to leave the game. With Bozak's status in doubt for Thursday's game in Vegas, Mackenzie MacEachern or Jacob De La Rose may be called on to enter the lineup in a bottom-six role.