Bozak scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Monday's 2-1 overtime win over the Kings.

After two scoreless periods to start the game, Bozak broke the deadlock at 1:25 of the third. The 35-year-old center has thrived lately with two goals and three assists in his last seven games. He's at five goals, 12 assists, 34 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 30 contests overall. With his recent surge on offense, he could be worth a look in DFS.