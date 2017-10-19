Sobotka received a $5,000 fine for high-sticking Patrick Sharp in Wednesday's game against the Blackhawks.

The Russian winger received eight PIM in the contest, and his fine is the maximum allowed under the terms of the NHL's collective bargaining agreement. However, since he's dodged a suspension, fantasy owners can deploy him as usual for Thursday night's road contest against the Avalanche.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories