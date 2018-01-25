Bruins' Anders Bjork: Promoted to NHL roster
Bjork was recalled from the team's AHL Providence affiliate Wednesday, Joe McDonald of the Boston Sports Journal reports.
Bjork will provide the Bruins with some depth up front following the news that Brad Marchand has been suspended for five games. With Marchand officially out and a couple of other forwards also dealing with injuries, there's a good chance the 21-year-old will draw into Thursday's game against the Senators. Bjork posted some solid numbers for the Bruins earlier in the season, racking up 12 points over 28 games.
