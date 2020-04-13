Carlo (concussion) told reporters he would have already returned to action had the NHL season not gone on hiatus, per Joe McDonald of The Athletic.

Getting Carlo back in the lineup will bolster the Bruins' blue line once (if) the season resumes. The 22-year-old needs just one more point to reach the 20-point mark for the first time in his career but might miss that threshold if the league opts to go right into the postseason. The Colorado native is never going to be an elite scorer, yet could provide solid, low-cost fantasy value in both season-long and DFS formats.