Carlo won't return to Saturday's game versus the Coyotes after suffering an upper-body injury.

Carlo was hit hard into the boards by Liam O'Brien late in the first period. He went to the locker room early, and the Bruins announced Carlo's absence at the start of the middle frame. An update on the defenseman should surface before Monday's game versus the Panthers. Considering Matt Grzelcyk (shoulder) and Charlie McAvoy (shoulder) are also out to begin the year, this is an inopportune injury for the Bruins' defense corps.