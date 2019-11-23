Play

Ritchie (upper body) will play in Saturday's game against the Wild, Marisa Ingemi of the Boston Herald reports.

Ritchie sat out of Thursday's win over Buffalo, but he took Saturday's morning skate and felt good enough to re-enter the lineup. The winger is expected to return to a bottom-six role, where he's accrued two goals and an assist over 14 contests.

