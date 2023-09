Ritchie signed a professional tryout agreement with the Panthers on Tuesday, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.

Ritchie had 13 points in 50 games between the Flames and the Coyotes last season, his highest output since 2017-18. The 30-year-old winger projects as nothing more than a bottom-six option at best, but he'll have a chance to earn a full contract with the Panthers if he does well in camp.