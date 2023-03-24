Ritchie (upper body) will be a game-time decision Friday versus Colorado, according to Ryan Boulding of NHL.com.
Ritchie missed Wednesday's contest due to the injury. He has eight goals and 12 points in 41 appearances this season. If he plays Friday, it will likely be as a bottom-six forward.
