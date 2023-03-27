Ritchie (illness) is expected to be a game-time decision Monday against Edmonton, NHL.com reports.
Ritchie was a late scratch for Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Avalanche. If he can't play, Arizona recalled Bokondji Imama from the minors Monday as a potential replacement.
