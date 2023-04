Ritchie recorded an assist in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Sharks.

Ritchie ended his seven-game point drought with a helper on Milos Kelemen's third-period tally. While he's seen steadier playing time with Arizona, Ritchie's offense hasn't been consistent enough to earn fantasy attention. Through 45 contests this season, he has 13 points, 63 shots on net, 74 hits, 25 PIM and a plus-1 rating between the Flames and the Coyotes.