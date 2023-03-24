Ritchie (upper body) will return to the lineup versus Colorado on Friday, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.
Ritchie sat out Wednesday's tilt with the injury. The 29-year-old has eight goals and four assists in 41 games this season. He has two tallies and four points in seven games with Arizona after playing 34 games with Calgary before his deadline day trade.
