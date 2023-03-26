Ritchie (illness) will not play Sunday against Colorado, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.
Ritchie was a late scratch Sunday and Arizona will be forced to play with just 17 skaters. He has four points in eight games with the Coyotes this season. Ritchie's next chance to play will be Monday against Edmonton.
