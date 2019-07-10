Bruins' Danton Heinen: Lands extension with Bruins
Heinen signed a two-year extension with the Bruins on Tuesday.
Heinen totaled 34 points (11 goals and 23 assists) in 77 games for Boston last season and was heading towards arbitration, but he and the team were instead able to reach a new deal. The 24-year-old will look to rediscover the production from his rookie campaign in 2017-18 when he tallied 47 points.
