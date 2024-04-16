Forbort (undisclosed) was sent to AHL Providence on an LTI conditioning loan Tuesday.

Forbort has been sent down to the AHL in hopes of establishing that he's fully healthy and ready to suit up for Boston in the playoffs. The 32-year-old has registered four assists and 22 shots on goal in 35 top-level games played this season. If he's able to return for the NHL playoffs, he'll likely serve as a bottom-pairing option as his usage this year suggests he'll only see third-pairing minutes and likely won't be in the lineup every game.