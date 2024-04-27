Forbort (undisclosed) was activated from long-term injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site.

Forbort sat out the final 20 games of the regular season and Boston's first three playoff contests. He will be an option to play in Game 4 against Toronto on Saturday, but it wouldn't be surprising if he served as a healthy scratch. The 32-year-old blueliner earned four assists, 22 shots on goal, 65 blocked shots and 68 hits in 35 appearances during the 2023-24 campaign.