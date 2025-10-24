General manager Patrik Allvin said Friday that Forbort (undisclosed) had a setback in his recovery and is now considered week-to-week, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports.

Forbort has been on injured reserve since mid-October, and while an initial timetable for his return was unclear, it's discouraging that he had a setback. The 33-year-old isn't guaranteed to be a consistent presence in the lineup once he returns to full health.