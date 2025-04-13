Forbort suffered a broken orbital bone during Vancouver's 3-2 overtime loss to Minnesota on Saturday, Ben Kuzma of Postmedia reports Sunday.

No timetable was provided for Forbort, but it seems fair to believe he will miss Vancouver's final two games, which are scheduled for Monday and Wednesday against San Jose and Vegas, respectively. The 33-year-old defenseman has two goals, 11 points, 45 PIM, 65 hits and 77 blocks in 54 appearances with the Canucks in 2024-25. Tyler Myers (undisclosed) also isn't an option to play Monday, so the Canucks are expected to recall a defenseman from the minors.