Forbort (orbital) participated in Thursday's practice session to begin training camp, signaling that he seems to have put his injury concerns behind him, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports.

Forbort missed the final two games of the 2024-25 regular season due to a broken orbital bone, but it wasn't very surprising to see him back on the ice to begin training camp. Over 54 regular-season appearances last year, he recorded two goals, nine assists, 77 blocked shots, 65 hits and 45 PIM while averaging 17:06 of ice time.