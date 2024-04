Forbort (undisclosed) likely won't be an option for Game 3 against Toronto on Wednesday, per Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe.

Forbort, who is day-to-day, is still listed on long-term injured reserve. He will travel with the team to Toronto, so a return to action for Game 4 on Saturday could be a possibility. Andrew Peeke (finger) is week-to-week after being injured in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs, which could lead to Parker Wotherspoon or Mason Lohrei getting into Wednesday's lineup.