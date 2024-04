Forbort (undisclosed) will be reevaluated after Game 1 against the Leafs on Saturday, Ty Anderson 98.5 The Sports Hub reports.

Forbort is currently with AHL Providence on a conditioning assignment and could be in the lineup against AHL Springfield on Friday. Barring any setbacks, the blueliner could link back up with Boston ahead of a Game 2 matchup, perhaps challenging Andrew Peeke for a spot in the lineup.