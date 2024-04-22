Forbort (undisclosed) was called up from his conditioning stint with AHL Providence on Monday, Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reports.

Forbort saw action in a pair of AHL contests while with Providence, his first time suiting up in the minors since 2019-20. With the 32-year-old blueliner back on the NHL roster, he could get into a playoff game for the Bruins, though it seems unlikely coach Jim Montgomery will want to change anything up ahead of the Game 2 considering the Bruins won 5-1 in the first contest.