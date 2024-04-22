Share Video

Link copied!

Forbort (undisclosed) was called up from his conditioning stint with AHL Providence on Monday, Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reports.

Forbort saw action in a pair of AHL contests while with Providence, his first time suiting up in the minors since 2019-20. With the 32-year-old blueliner back on the NHL roster, he could get into a playoff game for the Bruins, though it seems unlikely coach Jim Montgomery will want to change anything up ahead of the Game 2 considering the Bruins won 5-1 in the first contest.

More News