Lindholm scored a goal on six shots and added an assist in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Maple Leafs in Game 7.

Lindholm's tally in the third period provided a quick response to William Nylander's opening goal. In overtime, Lindholm dumped in a pass that caromed perfectly off the boards to David Pastrnak, who deked around Ilya Samsonov for the series-clinching goal. Lindholm concludes the first round with four points, 12 shots on net, six hits, 10 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over seven appearances. He'll continue to see top-four minutes and will likely be tasked with a shutdown role in the second round against the Panthers.