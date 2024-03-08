Lindholm (lower body) is probable to play Saturday versus Pittsburgh, according to Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe.

Lindholm has sat out the last nine games, but it appears he'll likely be activated off IR prior to Saturday's contest. He has one goal, 18 assists and a plus-19 rating in 56 contests this season. Parker Wotherspoon will likely sit if Lindholm returns to action versus the Penguins.