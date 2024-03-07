Lindholm (lower body) will not be available Thursday against Toronto, but he's inching closer to a return, per Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe.

Lindholm has been a solid defensive piece for the Bruins all year, recording one goal and 18 assists while posting a respectable plus-19 rating through 56 contests. The 30-year-old has played heavy minutes this year averaging 23:42 per game. Look for him to slot into a top-four role upon his return.