Lindholm (lower body) will be activated from injured reserve ahead of his return to the lineup Saturday against Pittsburgh, per Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic.

Following a nine-game absence, Lindholm will replace Parker Wotherspoon in the lineup against the Penguins. The 30-year-old Lindholm has generated 19 points, 71 shots on goal and 73 blocked shots in 56 games this season.