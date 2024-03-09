Lindholm (lower body) will be activated from injured reserve ahead of his return to the lineup Saturday against Pittsburgh, per Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic.
Following a nine-game absence, Lindholm will replace Parker Wotherspoon in the lineup against the Penguins. The 30-year-old Lindholm has generated 19 points, 71 shots on goal and 73 blocked shots in 56 games this season.
More News
-
Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Likely to play against Pittsburgh•
-
Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Closing in on return•
-
Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Unavailable for Thursday•
-
Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Lands on IR•
-
Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Will miss next four games•
-
Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Takes two trips to box•