DeBrusk scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over Montreal.

DeBrusk tallied the game-winner 25 seconds into the extra frame, sliding a backhander by Sam Montembeault off the rush to clinch the 2-1 victory. While it's been a disappointing campaign overall for DeBrusk, the 27-year-old winger now has three goals and seven points in his last six games. He's up to 34 points (16 goals, 18 assists) through 66 games this season.