DeBrusk delivered a goal and an assist in a 6-5 win over the Flyers on Saturday.

DeBrusk has four, two-point games in his last seven contests and nine points (four goals, five assists) overall in that span. That's a far cry from one two-point game (and two points total) in his previous 15 games. DeBrusk has really settled down since the trade deadline after rumors roared about a possible deal out of town. He may be the best deadline non-move the Bruins never made.