DeBrusk scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Penguins.

DeBrusk snapped a seven-game point streak with his second-period tally, which opened the floodgates for the Bruins' offense. The 27-year-old has maintained a top-six role throughout his recent slump. He's now at 19 tallies, 40 points, 179 shots on net, 104 hits and a plus-7 rating through 78 appearances. DeBrusk has reached the 40-point mark in five of his seven NHL campaigns, with the two exceptions being the COVID-shortened seasons.