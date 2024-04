Swayman will protect the home net in Game 1 against Toronto on Saturday, according to Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic.

Swayman posted a 25-10-8 record with a 2.53 GAA and a .916 save percentage in 44 appearances during the regular season. He also stopped 93 of 97 shots en route to going 3-0-0 versus the Maple Leafs. Toronto registered 3.63 goals per game to finish second overall in 2023-24.