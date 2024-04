Swayman stopped 24 of 25 shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 4.

Swayman has all three of the Bruins' wins so far in the playoffs, having allowed just four goals on 91 shots in his three starts. He started consecutive games for the first time since February 19-21, and it looks like he's now the Bruins' preferred starter. The 25-year-old will likely be between the pipes again for Tuesday's Game 5 with a chance to send Toronto packing.