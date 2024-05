Swayman will get the starting nod for Game 6 at home against the Panthers on Friday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Swayman will make his 11th consecutive start Friday. He's won five of his previous 10 while posting a .929 save percentage over that span. However, he's registered a 3.03 GAA and a .915 save percentage this series against Florida. Swayman helped fend off elimination with a Game 5 win by stopping 28 of 29 shots.