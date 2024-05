Swayman will protect the road goal versus the Panthers in Tuesday's Game 5, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Swayman has allowed 12 goals during his three-game losing streak, but head coach Jim Montgomery is sticking with the 25-year-old with the Bruins' season on the line. Through 10 playoff outings, Swayman has a 2.28 GAA and a .930 save percentage, though he has lost two of his last three road games.