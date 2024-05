Swayman stopped 28 of 29 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Panthers in Game 5.

Swayman snapped a three-game losing streak with the effort, which saw him allow the lone goal to Sam Reinhart in the second period. The Bruins still face an uphill battle, but it's likely to be Swayman who will have the chance to keep their season going. He's 6-5 over 11 playoff outings and has allowed two or fewer goals in eight of those contests. Game 6 is Friday in Boston.