Swayman will get the starting nod at home against the Panthers for Game 4 on Sunday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Swayman has been plastered with nine goals on 55 shots over the last two games but it hasn't been enough for Boston to flip back to Linus Ullmark. This will mark nine straight starts for Swayman dating back to the first round against Toronto. During his last eight games, he's posted a .925 save percentage while picking up four wins.