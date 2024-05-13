Swayman made 38 saves on 41 shots in Sunday's 3-2 Game 4 loss to the Panthers.

Swayman was stellar Sunday night but it wasn't enough as Boston was heavily outplayed by Florida in the loss. The 25-year-old netminder was provided with a two-goal lead in the first period before the Panthers scored three unanswered goals over the final two frames. Swayman and the Bruins find themselves on the brink of elimination heading back to Florida for Game 5 on Tuesday. Overall this postseason, the Boston goaltender has a 5-5 record with a 2.28 GAA and a .931 save percentage.