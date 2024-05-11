Swayman made 27 saves on 32 shots in Friday's 6-2 home loss to the Panthers.

It was a tough outing for Swayman, and the Bruins were heavily outplayed by the Panthers for a large portion of the tilt. There wasn't much help in front of the Bruins netminder -- Florida almost doubled up Boston in shots on goal. Swayman has now allowed nine goals in his last two outings combined, so it's possible the Bruins will turn to Linus Ullmark in net for Game 4 on Sunday. Overall this postseason, Swayman is 5-4 with a 2.19 GAA and a .931 save percentage.