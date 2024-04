Swayman will protect the home net Tuesday in Game 5 against Toronto, per Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe.

Swayman is coming off a 24-save effort in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 4. He has posted a 3-0 record this postseason, stopping 87 of 91 shots during that span. The Bruins can advance to the second round of the playoffs with a victory in Tuesday's matchup.