Swayman stopped 24 of 26 shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Maple Leafs in Game 6.

Swayman has lost back-to-back games, but he still hasn't given up more than two goals in any of his five first-round starts. William Nylander had both tallies Thursday, scoring in the final minute of the second period on a deflected shot and adding another goal late in the third. With the Bruins facing Game 7, it's unclear if head coach Jim Montgomery will stick with Swayman or switch to Linus Ullmark on Saturday.