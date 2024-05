Swayman is slated to tend the twine on the road in Game 6 against the Maple Leafs on Thursday, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

Swayman has been solid in his last five outings, posting a 1.40 GAA and .953 save percentage while going 3-2-0. After the Game 5 loss, there was certainly a chance the Bruins would turn back to Linus Ullmark, however, it seems they will continue to ride Swayman into Game 6.