Brazeau (upper body) will be an option for Game 5 versus Toronto on Tuesday, per Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe.

Brazeau was initially not expected to be available until the second round but was a full participant in Monday's practice. He sat out the final six games of the regular season and Boston's first four playoff outings. Brazeau had five goals, seven points, 31 shots on net and 43 hits in 19 NHL appearances during the 2023-24 campaign. If he does draw into the lineup for Game 5, the 26-year-old forward will probably occupy a bottom-six role.