Brazeau scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Monday's 5-1 win over the Panthers in Game 1.

Brazeau has points in back-to-back games while adding 17 hits, seven shots on net and a plus-2 rating. The 26-year-old winger has filled in on the third line since Danton Heinen (undisclosed) exited the lineup. Brazeau provides physicality and a little depth scoring, making him an intriguing budget option for certain DFS formats.