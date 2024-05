Brazeau notched an assist, three shots on goal and seven hits in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Maple Leafs in Game 7.

Brazeau picked up his first playoff point with a helper on Hampus Lindholm's third-period tally. The 26-year-old Brazeau has held down a bottom-six role over the last three contests, adding 16 hits and four shots on net. He'll likely stay in the lineup at least until Danton Heinen (undisclosed) is available to play again.