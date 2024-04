Brazeau (upper body) is considered week-to-week at this time and will not play Thursday in Carolina, Adam Pellerin of NESN.com reports.

Brazeau was injured during the opening period Tuesday in Nashville and did not return. The rookie has five goals and seven points in 19 games this season. He could be out of action for the remainder of the regular season. Look for Jakub Lauko to replace him on the fourth line, alongside Jesper Boqvist and John Beecher.