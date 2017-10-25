Miller (knee) is officially a game-time decision for Thursday's tilt against the Sharks, though head coach Bruce Cassidy expects Miller to "be ready."

Miller was forced to miss the team's most recent game Saturday against Buffalo through the injury, but it seems as though the unusual amount of days between games has worked in Miller's favor. The University of Vermont product hasn't made much of a fantasy impact so far this season regardless, going scoreless with a minus-3 rating while playing as one of Boston's bottom-three defensemen.