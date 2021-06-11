Miller (undisclosed) told reporters he "most likely" would have played in Game 7, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Miller has struggled with injuries the last three seasons, appearing in just 67 games over that stretch, including missing the entire 2019-20 campaign. As such, it shouldn't come as a shock to hear the veteran blueliner leaving the door open to possibly retiring. An unrestricted free agent this summer, Miller may have to find somewhere else to lace up his skates next year if he does want to keep playing.