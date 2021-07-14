Miller announced his retirement Wednesday, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.
Miller dealt with injuries across the last three seasons, and he missed the final few weeks of the 2020-21 campaign due to an unspecified issue. The 33-year-old played seven seasons for Boston and totaled 13 goals and 58 assists while racking up 776 hits.
